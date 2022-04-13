ONSLAUGHT Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2021; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Onslaught headlined the Sophie Stage at Britain's Bloodstock Open Air 2021 on August 11. You can now watch professionally filmed footage of the band's full performance.

Setlist:

"Rise To Power"

"Killing Peace"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Let There Be Death"

"Destroyer Of Worlds"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

"Metal Forces"

"66'Fucking'6"

"The Sound Of Violence"

"Religiousuicide"

"Burn"

"Damnation / Onslaught (Power From Hell)"