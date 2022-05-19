ONSLAUGHT To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame At Maryland Deathfest 2022

British thrash metal pioneers, Onslaught, will be Inducted into the 2022 Metal Hall Of Fame, during their on-stage performance at Maryland Deathfest, May 28, 2022.

Now celebrating their 40th year, Onslaught are one of the most ferocious, explosive and controversial metal bands ever to come out of the UK. Releasing three now legendary albums in the 80’s (Power From Hell / The Force / In Search Of Sanity) the band marked its path to become a major influence for many metal generations to follow.

Since reforming in 2005 the band have performed countless shows in no less than 70 different countries across the globe, earning themselves the reputation as one of the very best Live Acts in the metal scene today. Onslaught also have the enviable kudos of being the first International thrash band to perform in Vietnam and Lebanon respectively.

Five critically acclaimed albums were released between 2007 & 2015 - Killing Peace / Live Damnation / Sounds Of Violence / VI / Live At The Slaughterhouse - with millions of streams between them. Onslaught have taken their sound to a whole new level of brutality with the release of the latest opus Generation Antichrist’in August 2020. The album charted successfully in the US, the UK, Europe and Asia.

Produced by Grammy award winning Engineer Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah / In Flames / Behemoth) Generation Antichrist gathered huge international acclaim, with many renowned rock and metal pundits declaring it the album of the year.

"We are excited to Induct British thrash metal pioneers Onslaught into the 2022 Metal Hall of Fame during their performance on stage at Maryland Deathfest," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "Thrash Metal is a crucial part of the entire spectrum of Heavy Metal, and also a huge foundation for the Metal Hall of Fame. We are very proud to have Onslaught represent this genre that we all love so much."