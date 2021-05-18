ONSLAUGHT To Headline "Sophie Stage" At Bloodstock Open Air '21 With Band's Biggest Production Ever

Onslaught will headline the Sophie Stage at Britain's Bloodstock Open Air '21 on Wednesday, Auguts 11. The band plan to bring an explosive production and their biggest show ever to Bloodstock as the very first band to headline a major UK festival since lockdown.

Says bassist Jeff Williams, "It is a huge honour for Onslaught to be back as the first live headliners of a major rock and metal festival since the beginning of the worldwide Covid pandemic lockdowns. As always, we are more than stoked to be thrashing out at Bloodstock, but this year to mark this very special occasion - and as the opening show with our new chart breaking album, ‘Generation Antichrist’- we’ve got something brutal, something big and something very, very explosive lined up for you all! See you in the pit!"