ONWARD Guitarist TOBY KNAPP Announces More US Solo Live Dates

Guitarist Toby Knapp has added additional dates to a string of previously announced shows, turning things into more of a tour.

Knapp: "I'm getting to four states and six different towns, things are coming along nicely. I do hope to do a much bigger tour next year. As soon as the Onward album is mastered and turned into Cruz Del Sur Music, I'll follow up with another instrumental solo album for Moribund Records."

Knapp's eighth solo album, From The Aether, was issued on Moribund Records earlier this year and a new Onward album is slated for a 2022 release via Cruz Del Sur Music.

Knapp continues: "I'm thrilled and a little shocked I haven't lost any of the fire and desire to play and make music after 30 years in the professional music business. If anything, I'm more focused and productive than I've been in a very long time."

Knapp's live schedule is available below.