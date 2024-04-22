ONWARD Part Ways With Vocalist ROBERT VAN WAR; TOBY KNAPP Seeks Replacement Singer

Onward guitarist, Toby Knapp, has announced that vocalist, Robert Van War, has left the band.

Says Toby: "Well, some bummer news. Robert Van War is no longer in Onward. This was a mutual decision and I wish him the best! Onward will continue as planned. We'll find a vocalist."

Toby is now seeking a new Onward vocalist as the band is preparing to record a new album this summer. Inquiries can be sent directly to Toby at tkbender72@yahoo.com.

