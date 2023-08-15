OOMPH! Launch Music Video For New Album Title Track "Richter und Henker"

Neue Deutsche Härte legends, Oomph!, have released the captivating title track of their upcoming 14th album, Richter und Henker, out on September 8 via Napalm Records. Having charted at #1 on the Official German Album Charts with their successful previous album, Ritual (2019), and reaching over 25 million streams on their biggest hit “Augen Auf!” on Spotify, it is safe to say that both fans and critics are anxiously awaiting the new album, once again recorded entirely by the band themselves. The upcoming full-length kicks off a new era as it marks the first album with a new lineup, as CR4P and Flux are joined by new vocalist Der Schulz.

Accompanied by an official music video, “Richter und Henker” captivates the listener with a mixture of hooky guitars and chanting vocals, while criticizing ignorant social movements. Countless massive international tours and festival appearances have paved the massively successful band’s way, and this November fans get the chance to catch Oomph!’s new lineup live on tour.

Oomph! on “Richter und Henker”: “'Richter und Henker' deals with communication and behavior, especially on social media these days, where dissenters get defamed: ‘If you don’t support my opinion, you’re against me. Then you are stupid and I hate and insult you and won’t listen to you anymore’. This can easily lead to a loss of objective discussions, which are crucial in a democracy. Irresponsible populists sow hatred and discontent in order to make political and monetary profit from it.

"Germany, the so-called land of poets and thinkers, is in danger of becoming the land of judges and executioners [ger: Richter und Henker] - and we’ve been through that before...

"In the video for the song, we perform in an old, run-down mansion, which symbolizes the impending decay of society. In the calm interlude, reason - personified by our young performer - is put up against the wall by an execution squad.”

Oomph! on the new album: "Working together in this new constellation has spurred our creativity in the studio to the extreme. There will be some nice musical developments and surprises on the new album, Richter und Henker, without neglecting our typical Oomph! constants. Even our usual "test listeners" say the album sounds unmistakably like Oomph! We can't wait to finally present the songs to you and play them live on tour!"

Richter und Henker will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Richter und Henker tracklisting:

"Wem die Stunde Schlägt"

"Richter und Henker"

"Soll das Liebe Sein?"

"Nur Ein Mensch"

"Schrei nur Schrei"

"Nichts wird mehr Gut"

"Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts"

"Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint"

"Wo die Angst Gewinnt"

"All die Jahre"

"Wut feat. Joachim Witt"

"Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück"

“Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” video:

Richter und Henker clearly proves that Oomph! return stronger than before with their new lineup, charging straight forward! Album opener “Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” (en: For Whom The Bell Tolls) makes an immediate statement, propelled by a hefty dose of industrial metal. Title track “Richter und Henker” captivates the listener with a mixture of hooky guitars and chanting vocals, while criticizing ignorant social movements. New wave influences are present on heavy and groovy anti-war anthem “Nur Ein Mensch” (en: Only A Human) - a future hit and strong sign against warmongering and empty slogans that force hatred and war. On “Wut” (Anger), Oomph! is supported by none other than genre idol Joachim Witt.

Since their formation in 1989, Oomph! has emerged as a highly influential band that has even inspired later Neue Deutsche Härte giants. With Richter und Henker, the Neue Deutsche Härte masters prove that they remain a leading force in the scene!

Oomph! are:

CR4P

Flux

Der Schulz

