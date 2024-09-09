OOMPH! Release Official Music Video For "Soll das Liebe Sein?"

Oomph! have released a music video for "Soll das Liebe Sein?" ("Should This Be Love?"), featured on their 14th album, Richter und Henker, released last September via Napalm Records. Watch below.

OOMPH! are stronger than ever in 2024 and the new lineup around CR4P, The Schulz and Flux is bursting with energy and joy of playing. From big festival shows to intimate headline sets, the Neue Deutsche Härte pioneers delight their fans with a perfect mix of old hits and songs from the new album, Richter und Henker.

In the new music video, the band revue the festival summer with tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans with live recordings of their show from the M’era Luna Festival before celebrating 35 years of OOMPH! in October! Tour of Germany is on.

Says OOMPH!: "What remains when the first stormy infatuation has flown away and everyday life in a long-term relationship wins the upper hand? If maybe you're still together just out of habit or addiction, you have nothing left to say or the relationship has even become toxic? At the latest then it will be high time to hit the brakes and ask yourself: 'Is this supposed to be love?'"

The band adds about the video: "We mostly play the song as the opener, and the video we shot with Dirk "The Pixeleye" Behlau during our show at this year's M'era Luna shows how powerful and energetic OOMPH! Concerts in the new cast are from the first second and what a deep connection there is between us and our audience!"

35 Years Of OOMPH! Tour 2024 (with Tag My Heart):

October

3 - Krefeld, Germany - Culture Factory

4 - Geiselwind, Germany - Monster Festival

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

6 - Obertraubling, Germany - Eventhall Airport

8 - Tübingen, Germany - Sudhaus

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Wetzlar, Germany - Event workshop

11 - 24bach-Palenberg, Germany - Rock Factory

Richter und Henker is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Order here.

Richter und Henker tracklisting:

"Wem die Stunde Schlägt"

"Richter und Henker"

"Soll das Liebe Sein?"

"Nur Ein Mensch"

"Schrei nur Schrei"

"Nichts wird mehr Gut"

"Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts"

"Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint"

"Wo die Angst Gewinnt"

"All die Jahre"

"Wut feat. Joachim Witt"

"Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück"

“Richter und Henker” video:

“Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” video: