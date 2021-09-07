OPERA DIABOLICUS Reveal Death On A Pale Horse Album Details; Music Video Posted For "Darkest Doom On The Brightest Of Days" Feat. MATS LEVÉN, SNOWY SHAW

Season Of Mist has set November 26 as the release date for Death On A Pale Horse, the sophomore album from epic horror metal act, Opera Diabolicus. The album features appearances from Mats Levén (Candlemass, Therion, Skyblood, etc.), Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Therion, Notre Dame, etc.), Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) and Michael Denner (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate).

A video for the first single, "Darkest Doom On The Brightest Of Days" featuring Mats Levén and Snowy Shaw, can be found below. You can pre-order the new album here.

Says the band: "The song itself, entitled 'Darkest Doom On The Brightest Of Days', gives a good hint of things to come and displays excellent performances from both Mats Levén and Snowy Shaw as well as the outstanding job by Mixmaster Jens Bogren himself (Fascination Street Studios).

With Death On A Pale Horse, the Swedes bring you the epic tale witchcraft, the black death and revenge. Artwork by Gyula Havancsák.

Tracklisting:

"Listen Everybody"

"Bring Out Your Dead"

"Second Coming"

"Siren’s Call"

"Darkest Doom On The Brightest Of Days"

"A Song Of Detestation"

"Little Sister"

"Night Demon"

"At Nighttime"

"Darkest Doom On The Brightest Of Days" video:

(Photo - Johan Carlén Photography)