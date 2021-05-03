OPERA DIABOLICUS Signs To Season of Mist; Members Of MERCYFUL FATE, KING DIAMOND, CANDLEMASS To Guest On Upcoming Sophomore Album

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of epic horror metal act, Opera Diabolicus. The band will be releasing their sophomore full-length, Death On A Pale Horse, which features appearances from Mats Levén (Candlemass, Therion, Skyblood, etc.), Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Therion, Notre Dame, etc.), Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) and Michael Denner (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate), later this year.

Opera Diabolicus guitarist David Grimoire comments, "We’re thrilled to have joined the legion of Season of Mist. We feel that this is the perfect direction for us and we’re beyond excited to see what the future of this partnership holds."

Established by the two antagonists David Grimore and Adrian de Crow in Gothenburg in the mid-2000s, Swedish entity Opera Diabolicus seeks to scourge the earth with their music, mischief, and schemes.

Through burning hatred and mutual dislike to one another and with one prior album released under their belt (entitled †1614, released 2012), they’ve now conjured their sophomore offspring with music that could be described as epic horror metal, and thus would greatly appeal to fans of acts like King Diamond, Candlemass, Mercyful Fate and so forth.

With a little help from their friends, whom brilliantly have assisted with their tools of their trade, plus the eminent Jens Bogren’s (Opeth, Sepultura, Rotting Christ, Dimmu Borgir) mixing and mastering skill, the result speaks for itself.

Lineup:

David Grimoire: guitar, keys

Adrian de Crow: bass