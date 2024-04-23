OPETH Announce North American Tour; Video Trailer
April 23, 2024, an hour ago
Swedish prog rock/metal legends, Opeth, are very pleased to announce a new tour for North America this October. The trek launches on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI, and wraps up on October 31 in San Francisco, CA
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales starting tomorrow. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia
16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield