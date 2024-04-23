OPETH Announce North American Tour; Video Trailer

Swedish prog rock/metal legends, Opeth, are very pleased to announce a new tour for North America this October. The trek launches on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI, and wraps up on October 31 in San Francisco, CA

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales starting tomorrow. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield