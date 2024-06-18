OPETH Announce Special Guests TRIBULATION For Upcoming North American Tour

Swedish prog rock/metal legends, Opeth, have announced that Swedish heavy metal masters, Tribulation, will be their special guests on their upcoming North American tour.

Says Tribulation: "We’re honored and very glad to announce that we’ll be joining our good friends in Opeth on their upcoming tour across North America this fall, finishing everything off nicely on Halloween. It’s been far, far too long since we last made a proper run across the pond and we couldn’t be happier that we’re doing it with Opeth. We hope to see a lot of old friends and new ones, we can’t wait!"

The video below from Opeth features a special message from Frederik Åkesson about Montreal, the North American Tour 2024, and to announce that Tribulation will be joining as special guests."

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield