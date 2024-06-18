OPETH Announce Special Guests TRIBULATION For Upcoming North American Tour
June 18, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Swedish prog rock/metal legends, Opeth, have announced that Swedish heavy metal masters, Tribulation, will be their special guests on their upcoming North American tour.
Says Tribulation: "We’re honored and very glad to announce that we’ll be joining our good friends in Opeth on their upcoming tour across North America this fall, finishing everything off nicely on Halloween. It’s been far, far too long since we last made a proper run across the pond and we couldn’t be happier that we’re doing it with Opeth. We hope to see a lot of old friends and new ones, we can’t wait!"
The video below from Opeth features a special message from Frederik Åkesson about Montreal, the North American Tour 2024, and to announce that Tribulation will be joining as special guests."
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia
16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield