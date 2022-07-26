OPETH Launch Official Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour With THE VINTAGE CARAVAN

Sweden's iconic rock/metal titans, Opeth, have launched an official video trailer for their European headline dates, which begin in September with support from The Vintage Caravan. Get your tickets here, and watch the trailer below.

Dates:

September

14 - Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia

15 - Palladium Riga - Rīga, Latvia

16 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

17 - Center Concert A2 - Wrocław, Poland

19 - Forum Karlín - Karlín, Czechia

20 - Arena Wien - Wien, Austria

21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

23 - The Roman Arenas - Bucharest, Romania

24 - Ancient Theatre - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

26 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Arcimboldi Theater - Milan, Italy

28 - Ostia Antica - Città Metropolitana Di Roma, Italy

Opeth's Evolution XXX tour, delayed from October 2021, is finally taking place this November. The final setlist for the tour will have 13 songs, one from each of the band's albums. Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

12 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

14 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

15 - Historische Stadthalle Wuppertal GmbH - Wuppertal, Germany

16 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

18 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United Kingdom

19 - Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands

20 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands

21 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

24 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain

25 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

26 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal