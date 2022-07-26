OPETH Launch Official Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour With THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Sweden's iconic rock/metal titans, Opeth, have launched an official video trailer for their European headline dates, which begin in September with support from The Vintage Caravan. Get your tickets here, and watch the trailer below.
Dates:
September
14 - Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia
15 - Palladium Riga - Rīga, Latvia
16 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
17 - Center Concert A2 - Wrocław, Poland
19 - Forum Karlín - Karlín, Czechia
20 - Arena Wien - Wien, Austria
21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
23 - The Roman Arenas - Bucharest, Romania
24 - Ancient Theatre - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
26 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Arcimboldi Theater - Milan, Italy
28 - Ostia Antica - Città Metropolitana Di Roma, Italy
Opeth's Evolution XXX tour, delayed from October 2021, is finally taking place this November. The final setlist for the tour will have 13 songs, one from each of the band's albums. Get tickets here.
Dates:
November
12 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
14 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany
15 - Historische Stadthalle Wuppertal GmbH - Wuppertal, Germany
16 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France
18 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United Kingdom
19 - Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands
20 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands
21 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland
23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
24 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain
25 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
26 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal