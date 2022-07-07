OPETH - Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Sweden's iconic rock/metal titans Opeth performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 17th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör"

"Ghost of Perdition"

"The Devil's Orchard"

"The Drapery Falls"

"Sorceress"

"Deliverance"

Opeth have launched a new video trailer for their Evolution XXX tour, delayed from October 2021, and finally taking place this November. Watch the clip below.

The final setlist for the tour will have 13 songs, one from each of the band's albums. Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

12 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

14 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

15 - Historische Stadthalle Wuppertal GmbH - Wuppertal, Germany

16 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

18 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, UK

19 - Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands

20 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands

21 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

24 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain

25 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

26 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal