OPETH Moves European Evolution XXX Headline Tour To November 2022; New Video Trailer Streaming

"Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, it is with great regret that we're forced to move the European Evolution XXX headline tour that we had planned for this October," begins a message from Opeth. "The shows have now moved to November 2022 and we may even add a few more gigs along the way so stay tuned! And be sure to pick your favourite Opeth tracks for the setlist on here!​ Voting won't be open for much longer..."

Mikael Åkerfeldt explains: "So, we’re planning to celebrate a belated band-birthday, also known as BBB. How do we celebrate a thing like this, you ask? Well, we go to work. We are planning a very few select shows in 2022 where you basically have the collective choice of picking the songs for the setlist. Since we celebrate 30 years we would love to play a song from each album we’ve done. All 13 of them. If you can help us and pick your choice of one song per album from the list, and then we’ll simply play the songs with the most votes. It’s been done before, but not by us. I am reluctant and nervous, but also excited to see what songs you will choose. I can’t really believe we’ve been around for 30 years, but there you go. So please help us. And be gentle. The final setlist will have 13 songs. One from each album. Your call….”

A new tour trailer made by Scott Robinson for Brace for Impact can be seen below: