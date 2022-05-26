OPETH Release New Video Trailer For European Leg Of Evolution XXX Tour, Launching In November
May 26, 2022, an hour ago
Sweden's iconic rock/metal titans, Opeth, have launched a new video trailer for their Evolution XXX tour, delayed from October 2021, and finally taking place this November. Watch the clip below.
The final setlist for the tour will have 13 songs, one from each of the band's albums. Get tickets here.
Dates:
November
12 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
14 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany
15 - Historische Stadthalle Wuppertal GmbH - Wuppertal, Germany
16 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France
18 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United Kingdom
19 - Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands
20 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands
21 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland
23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
24 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain
25 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
26 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal