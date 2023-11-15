OPETH Release "Windowpane" (The Lost Tape); Video Streaming

To mark the 20th anniversary of Opeth's groundbreaking 2003 album, Damnation, a special vinyl reissue project has been meticulously crafted to pay homage to a pivotal and trailblazing moment in the band’s illustrious history.

Originally recorded in the serenity of Mikael Åkerfelt’s native Sweden, with additional production from Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson, the album acclaimed by fans and critics alike has since received a remix and master in 2015, pressed to vinyl on a double LP together with the dichotomous Deliverance.

The 20th Anniversary version sees the 2015 remix and remaster pressed to standard black vinyl, as well as being available on deluxe and limited colour finishes, and for the very first time available on an exclusive picture disc that highlights and reflects the album’s ethereal and bleak visual world. Listen to "Windowpane" (The Lost Tape) below.

Speaking on the release, the band’s lead vocalist Mikael Åkerfeldt comments: “Hello folks! Our old "partners in cryme” Music For Nations are planning a 20th-anniversary re-release of one of our odd records, this time Damnation. We want our records available on vinyl at all times, and it turns out we can’t keep stock! Our vinyl editions are flying out. I’ve seen it with my own eyes when I helped out in a record shop during the pandemic. Some customers didn’t know they’re buying it from one of the people responsible for the music. Of course I went: 'Good record, good band!'.

So before there’s any moaning about ”another reissue, another cash grab” I want to stress out that it really comes down to public demand. We’ll present Steven Wilson’s updated mix (first available in 2015 or thereabouts) on limited edition opaque and transparent vinyl as well as on a picture disc, which I believe is the first time ever (?).

Damnation is a special record, even if they’re all special to me. I remember hearing the first mix on headphones in a crummy hotel somewhere in the UK. I had trouble believing it was us, myself, Peter, Lopez, Mendez (as well as ol’ Steve on keys). It was completely different from anything we’d done up to that point, and quite frankly, since.

Out of all of our records, I think this one is most suitable for the vinyl format due to the fact that it is not really cluttered with stuff. A pretty airy recording with 5 musicians and done on 2 inch tapes as well. It’s a record I’m immensely proud over and it also remains a fan-favourite I believe.”

Commenting further Steven Wilson adds: “At the time I remember getting death threats from metal fans for “ruining” the band! As if it could be anyone’s intention but Mikael’s to do a record like that anyway. Damnation was when everyone understood that he was not going be trapped within the confines of any genre or label, and that the band’s importance and influence would be far reaching. Rightly so Damnation is now seen as a timeless masterpiece, and I’m very proud to have had my part in making it.”

Out Friday, December 15, you can place your pre-order here, and at Omerch.

Tracklisting:

"Windowpane"

"In My Time Of Need"

"Death Whispered A Lullaby"

"Closure"

"Hope Leaves"

"To Rid The Disease"

"Ending Credits"

"Weakness"

"Windowpane" (The Lost Tape) video:



