OPETH's MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Opeth vocalist, Mikael Åkerfeldt. Watch below.

Says Ola: "Had a lovely coffee today with Mikael Åkerfeldt of Opeth. We talked about the new album The Last Will and Testament, songwriting, influences etc."

Opeth will release their new studio album, The Last Will And Testament, on October 11 via Moderbolaget / Reigning Phoenix Music. It is five long years since Opeth's last album, 2019's In Cauda Venenum.

Following the critical acclaim of their first single, the band recently revealing the second offering from the record, "§3," which can streamed/downloaded here. Listen below.

900k Spotify listeners, 500M cross-platform streams, 1M+ albums sold, multiple #1 albums, Swedish Grammy wins and numerous multiple world tours - Opeth are one of the most important bands in metal music. Their unique sound and compelling storytelling made them a genre leader and highly respected artists among musicians and audiences alike.

Opeth vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt comments, "So put yourself in my position for a minute: Your band has this new album. You like it. In fact, you love it! It’s got this elaborate concept running through all 8 songs on there. You’ve written it over the timespan of say 6 months, effective time. You’ve invested a lot of passion into putting it together. You’ve recorded it together with your friends/colleagues. You’ve had a good time in the process. Now, said album is on the verge of being released and you’re expected to talk about it. Prepare your audience for its coming. Talk it up! You do want people to hear it, right? You love the album so it should be easy, right? At this point, all you have to do is put together a few words for the new ‘single’. But you’re confused with the use of the term "single”, as you connect it to the olden days where ‘singles’ often had the word ‘hit’ next to it. And you know that won’t happen! Still you want people to hear it. Your loving ‘fans’ might think it’s awesome. But you don’t want to come across as a salesman. On top of that you’re not a complete self-absorbed asshole who thinks you’ve got the Midas touch (well….). Also you have a bad case of that inborn Swedish modesty, sprinkled with some impostor syndrome. What do you say? ‘§3 is out now!’”

The Last Will And Testament is a concept album set in the post-World War I era, unfolding the story of a wealthy, conservative patriarch whose last will and testament reveals shocking family secrets. The narrative weaves through the patriarch's confessions, the reactions of his twin children, and the mysterious presence of a polio-ridden girl who the family have taken care of. The album begins with the reading of the father's will in his mansion. Among those in attendance is a young girl, who, despite being an orphan and polio-ridden, has been raised by the family. Her presence at the will reading raises suspicions and questions among the twins.

Regarding the record's creation, Åkerfeldt adds, "This is the first record with Walt on drums. Seeing and hearing him record his bits was otherworldly and what went through my head was something like: How can a human being play this stuff? The older cats (myself, Mendez, Fred, and Jocke) did our bits in due time. We did them well (I like to think) and the alcohol concentration in our blood was mostly quite low as the red light was on. We’re professionals, you see! Rockfield Studios treated us well and we love that place! Stefan Boman recorded and mixed it all (CAPTURED it on TAPE… kind of…). Miles Showell did the master at Abbey Road Studios and then we (myself and Stefan) took him for a curry in Covent Garden. Travis Smith has done this odd-masterpiece-artwork that put 'clothes' on the music. All in all, we hope we’ve put together a nice little morsel of information for you to nibble on when it’s raining out. Thank you for your time. Thank you for reading. Thank you for listening. Thank you for giving us a respectable past. I’ll thank you for our future in the actual future, OK?"

Åkerfeldt rolls out the red carpet for storied flautist and Jethro Tull main man Ian Anderson. Not only do Anderson's signature notes fly on "§4" and "§7", he narrates on "§1", "§2", "§4", and "§7". Joining Anderson, Europe's Joey Tempest lends a backing vocal hand on "§2”, while Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam Åkerfeldt, is the disembodied voice in "§1".

The Last Will And Testament is gripping from start to finish, jaw-dropping inside and out, representing some of Opeth's finest material to date. Just as Opeth welcomed many into its distressed arms over the years, the Swedes again deliver on the promise that great music always tells a compelling story - this time with growls.

Album cover by Travis Smith.

The Last Will And Testament tracklisting:

"§1"

"§2"

"§3"

"§4"

"§5"

"§6"

"§7"

"A Story Never Told"

"§1" (Radio Edit) lyric video:

Trailer:

Opeth's fourteenth album was written by Åkerfeldt, with lyrics conferred with Klara Rönnqvist Fors (The Heard, ex-Crucified Barbara). The Last Will And Testament was co-produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman (Ghost, The Hellacopters), engineered by Boman, Joe Jones (Killing Joke, Robert Plant), and Opeth, with Boman, Åkerfeldt, and the rest of Opeth mixing at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe Studios in Stockholm. Strings were arranged by Åkerfeldt and returning prog friend Dave Stewart (Egg, Khan) and conducted by Stewart at Angel Studios in London. Visual artist Travis Smith returns to the fold, crafting his 11th cover, a haunting "photograph" reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's infamous "Overlook Hotel" photograph. Miles Showell (ABBA, Queen) also revisits mastering and vinyl lacquer cutting at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Opeth have announced a UK headline tour for February - March 2025, with special guests Grand Magus. The dates continue their mainland Europe stretch of dates announced last week.

European Tour Dates 2025:

February

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

17 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

21 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

23 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

25 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

26 - London, UK - Roundhouse

28 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

March

1 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

2 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

North American tour dates 2024:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Opeth lineup:

Mikael Åkerfeldt – Vocals, guitars

Fredrik Åkesson – Guitars, backing vocals

Martin Mendez – Bass guitar

Waltteri Väyrynen – Drums and percussion

Joakim Svalberg – Keyboards, backing vocals

Special Guests:

Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) - spoken word (tracks 1, 2, 4, 7) // flute (tracks 4, 7)

Joey Tempest (Europe) - backing vocals (track 2)

Mirjam Åkerfeldt - spoken word (track 1)

- All Music and Lyrics written by Mikael Åkerfeldt

- Lyrical concept by Mikael Åkerfeldt, dramatic consultation by Klara Rönnqvist Fors

- Produced by Mikael Åkerfeldt

- Co-produced by Opeth and Stefan Boman

- Engineered by Stefan Boman, Joe Jones and Opeth

- Mixing by Stefan Boman and Mikael Åkerfeldt and Opeth at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe, Stockholm, Sweden

- Mastering and vinyl lacquer cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road studios, London, UK

- Strings conducted by Dave Stewart at Angel Studios, London, UK

- Strings arrangement by Mikael Åkerfeldt and Dave Stewart

- Artwork by Travis Smith with directions from Mikael Åkerfeldt

(Photos - Terhi Ylimäinen)