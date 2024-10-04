OPETH - Special 25th Anniversary Edition Of Still Life Album Available On Double Black/Red Splatter Vinyl In November

Peaceville will issue a special 25th anniversary edition of Opeth's Still Life album, on black/red splatter effect vinyl with an additional 4-page booklet, on November 8.

Long-standing Swedish progressive-metal pioneers and trailblazers Opeth initially burst onto the scene out of relative obscurity with their monumental 1995 debut, Orchid. Showing a clear understanding for dynamics, melody and intricate composition from the offset, word of this little-known but already hotly-tipped group had spread quickly through the underground, with portions of the metal press rightly hailing this bold new combination of progressive metal, death metal, and touches of black metal as a sign of a band destined for great things. Highly revered by fans and extreme metal press alike, Opeth released a further two albums of similar depth & quality, whilst still looking for their big, defining breakthrough moment.

Still Life was Opeth’s fourth career studio release, and first outing for Peaceville. Armed with renewed enthusiasm, the band delivered a flawless gem of an album. Originally released in 1999, the enigmatic Still Life is an ambitious concept album focusing on a tale of forbidden love in dangerous times. Featuring the extraordinary voice and poetic lyrics of Mikael Akerfeldt, Still Life's moods range from brutal passages of extreme metal to predominantly acoustic moments of breathtaking beauty, and is regarded as one of the defining releases in helping to mark Opeth’s ascension towards being a dominant force in the world of metal and prog.

This special limited release of Still Life marks the album’s 25th anniversary and is presented on double gatefold red/black splatter effect vinyl. The sleeve for this pressing features the original 1999 cover artwork by Travis Smith, plus includes a 4-page booklet containing an extensive interview with the band surrounding the making of the album, from when Still Life was inducted into Decibel Magazine’s esteemed Hall of Fame.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"The Moor"

Side B

"Godhead's Lament"

"Benighted"

Side C

"Moonlapse Vertigo"

"Face Of Melinda"

Side D

"Serenity Painted Death"

"White Cluster"