OPHIDIAN I Debut "Storm Aglow" Music Video
June 24, 2021, an hour ago
Icelandic tech death battalion, Ophidian I, will be releasing their new album, Desolate, on July 16, making it their debut to Season Of Mist. The band have released a music video for the track "Storm Aglow", which was created by Ásgeir Helgi Þrastarson. Watch below, and pre-order Desolate at the Season Of Mist webshop.
Artwork by Eliran Kantor.
Tracklisting:
“Diamonds”
“Spiral To Oblivion”
“Storm Aglow”
“Unfurling The Crescent Moon”
“Sequential Descent”
“Captive Infinity”
“Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm”
“Dominion Eyes”
“Jupiter”
“Wither On The Vine”
“Storm Aglow” video:
“Spiral To Oblivion” video:
“Diamonds” video: