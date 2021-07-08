OPHIDIAN I Share "Spiral To Oblivion" Drum Playthrough Video
July 8, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Icelandic tech death battalion, Ophidian I, will be releasing their new album, Desolate, on July 16, making it their debut to Season Of Mist. The band have released a drum playthrough video for the track "Spiral To Oblivion". Watch below:
Pre-order Desolate at the Season Of Mist webshop.
Artwork by Eliran Kantor.
Tracklisting:
“Diamonds”
“Spiral To Oblivion”
“Storm Aglow”
“Unfurling The Crescent Moon”
“Sequential Descent”
“Captive Infinity”
“Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm”
“Dominion Eyes”
“Jupiter”
“Wither On The Vine”
“Storm Aglow” video:
“Spiral To Oblivion” video:
“Diamonds” video: