OPHIDIAN I Share "Spiral To Oblivion" Drum Playthrough Video

July 8, 2021, 37 minutes ago

news black death ophidian i

Icelandic tech death battalion, Ophidian I, will be releasing their new album, Desolate, on July 16, making it their debut to Season Of Mist. The band have released a drum playthrough video for the track "Spiral To Oblivion". Watch below:

Pre-order Desolate at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

“Diamonds”
“Spiral To Oblivion”
“Storm Aglow”
“Unfurling The Crescent Moon”
“Sequential Descent”
“Captive Infinity”
“Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm”
“Dominion Eyes”
“Jupiter”
“Wither On The Vine”

“Storm Aglow” video:

“Spiral To Oblivion” video:

“Diamonds” video:



