OPHIDIAN I Streaming New Album Ahead Of Friday Release

Icelandic tech death battalion, Ophidian I, will be releasing their new album, Desolate, this Friday, July 16, making it their debut to Season Of Mist. Listen to an advanced album stream below, and pre-order Desolate at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

“Diamonds”

“Spiral To Oblivion”

“Storm Aglow”

“Unfurling The Crescent Moon”

“Sequential Descent”

“Captive Infinity”

“Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm”

“Dominion Eyes”

“Jupiter”

“Wither On The Vine”

Album stream:

“Storm Aglow” video:

“Spiral To Oblivion” video:

“Diamonds” video: