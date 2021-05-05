OPHIDIAN I Unveils New Album Details; Shares First Single

Icelandic tech death battalion Ophidian I will be releasing their new album, Desolate, on July 16, making it their debut to Season Of Mist. The band is now sharing the explosive first single, "Diamonds," along with a music video, which was created by Guilherme Henriques.

Ophidian I comments, "With Desolate, we set out to create a very technical album but with a strong emphasis on harmony and songwriting. With ‘Diamonds’ being written late in the process and at a point where we had become comfortable with the direction and sound of the band; it came together very quickly and truly embodied the spirit of what we’d been going for. We spoke to Guilherme about making a video for this song and he was quick to get on board with the concepts we brought to him. The end result came out fantastic and we are ecstatic to bring you ‘Diamonds.’"

Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor:

Tracklisting:

“Diamonds”

“Spiral To Oblivion”

“Storm Aglow”

“Unfurling The Crescent Moon”

“Sequential Descent”

“Captive Infinity”

“Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm”

“Dominion Eyes”

“Jupiter”

“Wither On The Vine”

“Diamonds” video: