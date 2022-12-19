OPUS ARISE Launch Visualizer Video For "Electric Jungle"

Canadian orchestral metal ensemble, Opus Arise - featuring members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth - released their sophomore album, The Network, on December 2. The cyberpunk concept record brings together classical strings and metal rhythms to create luscious soundscapes to dissonant chaos. To send listeners on a journey into their "Electric Jungle", they are sharing with fans a new visualizer for the track.

The band explains the storyline behind the track and the album: "The plot of this album is a CyberPunk-inspired world. Research involving chord progressions that manipulate space and time. Our main character does research involving the Progressive Frequency Phenomenon. He has never found proof it existed, but his studies involved finding this evidence, as well as aiming to gain control of it. Many years into his research, he comes across the inner skepticism progression, and this is where his journey begins.

"The 'Electric Jungle' track is about the protagonist learning that character 1 is also from a different space time, and the electric jungle opening progression was the one he used in one of his compositions back in his time. When he played it for the first time after composing it in 1976, a wormhole brought him here as well. He didn’t know what had happened, so he eventually accepted this as his fate and had given up hope of returning. He called it the electric jungle because of the scenery in the place they are in; there is lots of advanced circuitry, electronic billboards, holograms, etc. Now he has faith in the protagonist’s research, it is their only hope of returning to their time space. After finding a network substation and stalking around, they notice several network users with their FOB-type holograms that immediately grant them access. The protagonist’s knowledge of computer science has allowed him to steal the encoded digital lock from the unsuspecting users. All he has to do is turn the electronic data into combinations of frequencies and play it back in front of the substation."

Order the new album at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Inner Skepticism”

“Electric Jungle”

“Antimatter”

“Digital Soundscape”

“Reminiscence”

“Change”

“Timeshift”

“The Unanswered Question”

“Reminiscence” video::

(Photo – Jade Weekes)