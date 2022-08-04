ORANGE GOBLIN Cancel Irish Tour Dates, Announce Christmas Show

Orange Goblin has cancelled their upcoming shows in Dublin and Belfast due to personal circumstances. The band has issued the following statement:

"Orange Goblin hate to have to cancel shows. In the course of our 27 year career, you can count the number of shows we have cancelled on one hand. So, it is with extreme regret that we are forced to cancel these shows in Dublin and Belfast in September due to some unfortunate circumstances beyond our control."

"These shows were due to originally take place in December 2020 as part of our 25 Year Anniversary Tour and then obviously Covid came along and scuppered them. Covid then reared its ugly head again in 2021, so we had to reschedule again. And now we are gutted to say that we have to finally admit defeat for completely different reasons."

"We would like to thank the promoters there that have worked their asses off rescheduling these shows and doing their best to make them happen. We would also like to thank all the fans that showed faith in us, purchased tickets and stuck with us. Although these shows won't happen this year, we would like to think we can make something happen further down the line and return to Ireland with a brand new album in our pockets to promote and perform for you! Apologies again to everyone involved. Refunds for tickets are available at your point of purchase."

On the bright side, Orange Goblin has announced their Coup De Grace Christmas show!

"It's that time of year again folks! We are very happy to announce that the traditional Orange Goblin Christmas show is BACK and this year we will celebrate the 20 Year Anniversary of our 2002 album, Coup De Grace, by performing the album in its entirety for the very first time EVER, as well as some other favourites too.'

"This special performance will take place at the Electric Ballroom in London, England on December 16, 2022. Tickets for this will go on sale on Friday, August 5 at 10am at this location. Supports for the show will be announced at a later date."