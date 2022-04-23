ORANGE GOBLIN Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2021; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Orange Goblin performed at the UK's Bloodstock Open Air 2021 on August 15th on the Ronnie James Dio stage. Pro-shot video of the band's full show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Sons of Salem"

"The Filthy & the Few"

"The Man Who Invented Time"

"Saruman's Wish"

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"Your World Will Hate This"

"Scorpionica"

"The Devil's Whip"

"They Come Back (Harvest of Skulls)"

"Quincy the Pigboy"

"Red Tide Rising"

Orange Goblin will be performing a small number of club shows in the US when they travel over in May to perform at Desertfest New York. This year marks 20 years since Orange Goblin first came to the USA when they toured with Alabama Thunderpussy back in 2002. Since then they have been back numerous times, but not since the short tour in 2019. Orange Goblin are very excited to play these dates and are bringing some cool friends with them to support. Details are as listed:

May

11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with HTSOB)

13 - Desertfest at Knockdown Center - New York, NY

14 - The Middle East - Boston, MA (with Telekinetic Yeti)

15 - Reverb - Reading, PA (with The Atomic Bitchwax)

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

(Poster artwork by Dominic Sohor)