ORANGE GOBLIN - Pro-Shot Video Of Full 2023 Freak Valley Festival Show

This past Saturday, June 10th, Orange Goblin played the Freak Valley Festival in Germany. Their set was streamed live by Rockpalast, and can be enjoyed below.

Orange Goblin's set was comprised of the following 12 songs:

"Blue Snow"

"Solarisphere"

"Shine"

"The Man Who Invented Time"

"Diesel (Phunt)"

"Snail Hook"

"Nuclear Guru"

"Lunarville 7, Airlock 3"

"Time Travelling Blues"

"Scorpionica"

"Quincy The Pigboy"

"Red Tide Rising"

The next Orange Goblin show is Friday, June 16th at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.