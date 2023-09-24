ORANGE GOBLIN - Ready To Enter The Studio In November

"It’s been a while since we posted," begins the latest update from Orange Goblin.

"We have been busy in the rehearsal room writing and fine tuning new material ahead of the 10th Orange Goblin studio album. We will enter a recording studio in England in November to start laying it down, our first album since 2018’s The Wolf Bites Back, and first for new label, Peaceville Records. We have ten new songs pretty much ready to go, and are very excited to share these with you, hopefully to be released in the first half of 2024."

Catch Orange Goblin live on October 28, 2023 in the beautiful city of Rennes in Brittany, France to help celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Garmonbozia Inc. The official event poster can be seen below.