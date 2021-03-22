ORANGE GOBLIN - Rescheduled Live Stream Shows Announced For June 2021

"We are very happy to announce that our very special 25th Anniversary live stream shows, and the last we will do with Martyn (Millard) on bass, have now finally been rescheduled for June," says Orange Goblin.

"These will take place at The Dome in Tufnell Park, London (England) with a very limited audience in attendance whilst being streamed worldwide via Hotel Radio. Tickets previously purchased for the original dates in 2020 will still be valid. New dates:

Friday June 18 - From Planet Ten... To The House Of God

Saturday June 19 - They Come Back... The Filthy & The Damned

Tickets to attend are practically sold out, but there are about 18 tickets (9 x tables of 2) still available. Tickets to attend AND for the live stream can be purchased here. Get on this right away if you want to attend the very special shows!!"