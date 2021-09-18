ORANGE GOBLIN - Rough & Ready, Live & Loud To Be Released On Vinyl, CD

In May 2020, Orange Goblin issued their live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud, as a digital only release. Fans kept asking for physical product, and their wish is about to be granted.

"We are very happy with this one," says Orange Goblin. "Due to massive demand from YOU, the fans, we have teamed up with Dissonance Productions to bring you this awesome physical release of last year's digital live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud. This beauty will now be released on CD in November 2021 and very limited 'orange splatter' double vinyl in May 2022 and you can guarantee getting a copy by pre-ordering NOW! To pre-order today, go to the following links:"

CD

VINYL

The physical version of Rough & Ready, Live & Loud contains the exclusive live track "Blue Snow" which is previously unreleased.

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud artwork and tracklisting:

"Sons Of Salem"

"The Devil's Whip"

"Saruman's Wish"

"Made Of Rats"

"The Wolf Bites Back"

"Mythical Knives"

"The Fog"

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"The Filthy & The Few"

"Shine"

"Renegade"

"Time Travelling Blues"

"Blue Snow"