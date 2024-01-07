ORANGE GOBLIN - "The New Album Is In The Can"

Orange Goblin has completed work on their as yet untitled tenth studio album - which serves as the follow-up to 2018’s The Wolf Bites Back, and is the first for new label, Peaceville Records. The English heavy metal band recently released the following update:

"Happy New Year! The new Orange Goblin album is now in the can and due to be released sometime around May / June 2024, via Peaceville Records. Our first live show of the year will see us travel to Switzerland for Plug Out Festival Vol.1: at KIFF in Aarau on Saturday March 9th. We may even be playing a new song or two for the first time EVER!"

In additional live news, Orange Goblin have announced that they will finally return to Japan and Australia in April 2024, whilst also adding their first ever shows in New Zealand. These will be the band's first shows in Japan since 1999, and their first in Australia since touring there as part of Soundwave Festival in 2013. Confirmed dates, along with the official tour poster, can be found below.

April

6 - Cyclone (Shibuya) - Tokyo, Japan

7 - Soccer Factory - Osaka, Japan

9 - Lions Art Factory - Adelaide, Australia

10 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

11 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia

12 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia

13 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia

15 - Mothership - Auckland, New Zealand

16 - A Rolling Stone - Christchurch, New Zealand

17 - Valhalla - Wellington, New Zealand

Support in Tokyo from Church Of Misery

Support in Australia from Dr Colossus and Astrodeath

Support in New Zealand from Pieces Of Molly

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

(Poster Artwork: Dominic Sohor Design)