ORANGE GOBLIN To Release "(Not) Rocket Science" Single On Friday; Official Lyric Video Streaming Now

Earlier this year, Orange Goblin announced that they had completed work on their tenth studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s The Wolf Bites Back, and the first for new label, Peaceville Records.

The English heavy metal band have issued the following update: "The greatest rock n’ roll is always simple, catchy and straightforward, see AC/DC and Motörhead for example. We are delighted to bring you our first single from the new album. ‘(Not) Rocket Science’ is a straight-ahead, no nonsense rocker with zero pretension and maximum impact. A pounding, foot-tapping anthem that we wrote specifically for you to play loud and bang your head! If this doesn’t get us on Top of The Pops, nothing will! Enjoy!"

"(Not) Rocket Science" will be released on Friday, April 5. Pre-save the single here, and watch the official lyric video, by Matthew Vickerstaff, below: