ORANGE GOBLIN - "We Are Hoping For A May 2024 Release"

Earlier this month, Orange Goblin entered a recording studio in The UK to complete their as yet untitled tenth studio album - which serves as the follow-up to 2018’s The Wolf Bites Back, and is the first for new label, Peaceville Records.

The following update has just surfaced: "The band are now two days into recording the new album at a great, residential studio in Oxfordshire, England. Drums and bass tracks for 4 songs are already complete, a few guitar tracks are done and other bits and pieces have been laid down. There are 6 more songs to do over the next few days / weeks before we wrap everything up by mid-December and deliver the album to the label. We are hoping for a May 2024 release."

In live news, Orange Goblin have announced that they will finally return to Japan and Australia in April 2024, whilst also adding their first ever shows in New Zealand. These will be the band's first shows in Japan since 1999, and their first in Australia since touring there as part of Soundwave Festival in 2013. Confirmed dates, along with the official tour poster, can be found below.

April 2024

6 - Cyclone (Shibuya) - Tokyo, Japan

7 - Soccer Factory - Osaka, Japan

9 - Lions Art Factory - Adelaide, Australia

10 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

11 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia

12 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia

13 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia

15 - Mothership - Auckland, New Zealand

16 - A Rolling Stone - Christchurch, New Zealand

17 - Valhalla - Wellington, New Zealand

Support in Tokyo from Church Of Misery

Support in Australia from Dr Colossus and Astrodeath

Support in New Zealand from Pieces Of Molly

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

(Poster Artwork: Dominic Sohor Design)