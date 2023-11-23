ORANGE GOBLIN - "We Are Hoping For A May 2024 Release"
November 23, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Earlier this month, Orange Goblin entered a recording studio in The UK to complete their as yet untitled tenth studio album - which serves as the follow-up to 2018’s The Wolf Bites Back, and is the first for new label, Peaceville Records.
The following update has just surfaced: "The band are now two days into recording the new album at a great, residential studio in Oxfordshire, England. Drums and bass tracks for 4 songs are already complete, a few guitar tracks are done and other bits and pieces have been laid down. There are 6 more songs to do over the next few days / weeks before we wrap everything up by mid-December and deliver the album to the label. We are hoping for a May 2024 release."
In live news, Orange Goblin have announced that they will finally return to Japan and Australia in April 2024, whilst also adding their first ever shows in New Zealand. These will be the band's first shows in Japan since 1999, and their first in Australia since touring there as part of Soundwave Festival in 2013. Confirmed dates, along with the official tour poster, can be found below.
April 2024
6 - Cyclone (Shibuya) - Tokyo, Japan
7 - Soccer Factory - Osaka, Japan
9 - Lions Art Factory - Adelaide, Australia
10 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia
11 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia
12 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia
13 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia
15 - Mothership - Auckland, New Zealand
16 - A Rolling Stone - Christchurch, New Zealand
17 - Valhalla - Wellington, New Zealand
Support in Tokyo from Church Of Misery
Support in Australia from Dr Colossus and Astrodeath
Support in New Zealand from Pieces Of Molly
Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
(Poster Artwork: Dominic Sohor Design)