ORANSSI PAZUZU - Muuntautuja Album To Be Released In October; “Valotus” Music Video Streaming

Finnish psychedelic black metal innovators Oranssi Pazuzu have announced that their latest mutational meisterwerk, Muuntautuja (or Shapeshifter in English) is set to be released on October 11, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records. A boa constrictor of slithering, warping, interdimensional cosmic horror, the band's sixth full-length Muuntautuja is in a world of its own, seeping through the speakers like irradiated sand. Ever transmuting, unsettling chords that raise the hairs on the back of your head and then pummel it with nauseating rhythms that both transport and destroy you.

Drawing inspiration from eclectic sources ranging from Death Grips to Portishead, Nine Inch Nails (Downward Spiral era), Beherit and My Bloody Valentine, Oranssi Pazuzu are a feast for those who dig deep, heavy and strange. With inhuman and biological sound, Muuntautuja is electronically charged, both organic and inorganic in origin.

Guitarist Ikon reflects:

"Our experimentation with samplers and electronics made us step towards the weird concept of making nightmarish Rave music. We tried to find common ground between danceable rhythms and oppressive waves of noise and distortion."

Muuntautuja transcends genres, embodying a transcendent experience that slimes listeners in its nightmare of space and metamorphosis. Jun-His (vocals & guitars) muses, "For us, this album is like a sculpture made of black electric ooze."

Await the release of Muuntautuja, Oranssi Pazuzu’s fire in the sky, where reality bends and shapes shift with each and every haunting note, and you will be visited by higher beings, though not with your best intentions entirely at heart.

As of today, Muuntautuja can be preordered and you can listen to a second single called “Valotus”. Alongside the single a nightmarish, extremely unsettling music video has been released, which you can check out below.

Tracklisting:

“Bioalkemisti”

“Muuntautuja”

“Voitelu”

“Hautatuuli”

“Valotus”

“Ikikäärme”

“Vierivä usva”

“Valotus” video:

“Muuntautuja”:

(Photo – Rainer Paananen)