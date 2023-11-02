Orchestral Death Metallers GODS OF GAIA Release "Bow To Me" Single / Lyric Video; As Daylight Dies Album Out Now

The enigmatic collective known as Gods Of Gaia unveils their latest masterpiece, the lyric video for "Bow To Me." This sonic journey is a standout from their recently released album, As Daylight Dies, now available through Wormholedeath.

The band comments: "The world is lost. Slowly but surely, we are perishing. However, it is not the world that will suffer. It has endured worse than humanity. So why wait? We can simply expedite our downfall. Let us bow to our envy, and the lust for power, and hasten the pain. For a better, beautiful world. After us."

Wormholedeath Records: "As Daylight Dies, resonates with a unique fusion of elements. Gods Of Gaia boldly intertwine brutal riffs, extreme vocals, and epic orchestral arrangements to create an auditory experience that defies conventions. This collection of compositions bridges the gap between the raw power of electric guitars, drums, and bass, and the emotional nuances of a symphony orchestra."

Tracklist:

"Intro"

"Bow to Me"

"I Want Out"

"As Daylight Dies"

"Interlude"

"The Redeemer"

"Concerto"

"Downfall"

"Conscience"

"Schicksal"

"Our Time" (Bonus Track) "The Redeemer"

