Orchestral Death Metallers GODS OF GAIA Unleash "The Redeemer" Single / Lyric Video

Orchestral death metal collective, Gods Of Gaia, are proud to reveal their new lyric video for the track, "The Redeemer". This sonic journey is a glimpse into their upcoming album, As Daylight Dies, slated for re-release on October 13th under the banner of Wormholedeath Records.

Wormholedeath Records: "The upcoming album, As Daylight Dies, resonates with a unique fusion of elements. Gods Of Gaia boldly intertwine brutal riffs, extreme vocals, and epic orchestral arrangements to create an auditory experience that defies conventions. This collection of compositions bridges the gap between the raw power of electric guitars, drums, and bass, and the emotional nuances of a symphony orchestra."

