ORDEN OGAN Debut "Inferno" Music Video

German power metal institution, Orden Ogan, will release their new album, Final Days, on March 12 via AFM Records. Check out the video for the new single, "Inferno", below, and pre-order the album here.

The record features guest appearances by Firewind guitarist Gus G. and Brothers Of Metal vocalist Ylva Eriksson.

Where to go from the Wild West? Singer and producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann explains: "Final Days is a dark-science-fiction-concept-record and it features all Orden Ogan trademarks such as fat and modern riffs, epic chorusses and melancholic orchestral arrangements. On this record you will find the best songs that we have ever written. Gunmen was a strong and important record for us, but Final Days takes it to the next level."

Tracklist:

"Heart Of The Android"

"In The Dawn Of The AI"

"Inferno"

"Let The Fire Rain"

"Interstellar" (featuring Gus G.)

"Alone in The Dark" (featuring Ylva Eriksson)

"Hollow"

"It Is Over"

"Inferno" video:

"In The Dawn Of The AI" video:

"Heart Of The Android" lyric video: