ORDEN OGAN Release "Let The Fire Rain" Music Video

German power metal institution, Orden Ogan, released their new album, Final Days, on March 12 via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch a video for "Let The Fire Rain" below.

Where to go from the Wild West? Singer and producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann explains: "Final Days is a dark-science-fiction-concept-record and it features all Orden Ogan trademarks such as fat and modern riffs, epic chorusses and melancholic orchestral arrangements. On this record you will find the best songs that we have ever written. Gunmen was a strong and important record for us, but Final Days takes it to the next level."

Tracklist:

"Heart Of The Android"

"In The Dawn Of The AI"

"Inferno"

"Let The Fire Rain"

"Interstellar" (featuring Gus G.)

"Alone in The Dark" (featuring Ylva Eriksson)

"Hollow"

"It Is Over"

"Let The Fire Rain" video:

"Inferno" video:

"In The Dawn Of The AI" video:

"Heart Of The Android" lyric video: