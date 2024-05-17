ORDEN OGAN Release "Moon Fire" Music Video

Orden Ogan will release their new album, The Order Of Fear, on July 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Today, the band share the video for the new single, "Moon Fire". Watch below:

Graced by another brilliant Dan Goldsworthy artwork with layout duties handled by Tim Eckhorst, the band's very own vocalist, Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann, took care of the eleven new tracks' mixing and mastering at his own Greenman Studios. The album continues their career-defining saga of Alister Vale in a spectacular but also grandly dark way while marking a new era for the group.

The Order Of Fear will be available in the following formats:

- CD-box set [CD-digi + board game]

- coloured vinyl 1LP [splatter (RPM-excl.); crystal clear; clear turquoise]

- CD-digipak

- digital

Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Kings Of The Underworld"

"The Order Of Fear"

"Moon Fire"

"Conquest"

"Blind Man"

"Prince Of Sorrow"

"Dread Lord"

"My Worst Enemy"

"Anthem To The Darkside"

"The Journey Thus Far"

"The Long Darkness"

"The Order Of Fear" video:

"My Worst Enemy" video:

Find all tour information at ordenogan.de/live/.

Orden Ogan are:

Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann - vocals

Niels Löffler - guitars

Patrick Sperling - guitars

Steven Wussow - bass

Dirk Meyer-Berhorn - drums

(Photo – Nat Enemede)