ORDEN OGAN Release New Single Version Of "It Is Over" Feat. ANY GIVEN DAY Vocalist Dennis Diehl; Music Video

=Following their latest studio album Final Days (2021, AFM Records), power metal masters Orden Ogan have released a brand new single version of "It Is Over". As a very special surprise, the song is featuring Any Given Day vocalist, Dennis Diehl.

Says Orden Ogan frontman Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann: "Orden Ogan is said to be one of the 'modern' power metal bands. "If you take away Seeb's clean vocals and the choirs, some of the riffs sound very hard, some parts could even be metalcore" is a sentence that we heard quite often in one way or another. We were wondering, what an Orden Ogan track would sound like with a "modern metalcore shouter". One of the best representatives of this species lives right around the corner with Dennis Diehl from Any Given Day, so it made sense to try this experiment. Any Given Day have rightfully built a huge fan base over the last few years, and Dennis is a phenomenal singer. We are very happy that he was up for it. It's really interesting how different the track sounds with his vocals. Check it out yourself!

Listen to the blistering, new version of "It Is Over", and watch a music video clip featuring Dennis Diehl on guest vocals:

Orden Ogan have announced a series of summer dates, including appearances at Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Masters Of Rock or their own Pirate Cruise II.

Orden Ogan is:

Seeb Levermann (Vocals)

Nils Löffler (Guitar)

Patrick Sperling (Guitar)

Steven Wussow (Bass)

Dirk Meyer-Berhorn (Drums)