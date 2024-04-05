ORDEN OGAN Reveal The Order Of Fear Album Details; Title Track Music Video Posted

Listen up and stand in awe as the title track of the new Orden Ogan album, The Order Of Fear, is finally ready to take over the metal world. In addition, the German power metallers are excited to share further details on their new record, which will see the light of day on July 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Graced by another brilliant Dan Goldsworthy artwork with layout duties handled by Tim Eckhorst, the band's very own vocalist, Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann, took care of the eleven new tracks' mixing and mastering at his own Greenman Studios. The album continues their career-defining saga of Alister Vale in a spectacular but also grandly dark way while marking a new era for the group.

Promised to be a "clearly downscaled, more metal and to the point" according to Seeb, the second appetizer from The Order Of Fear, its title track, shows that Orden Ogan aren't a band of empty word and delivers a powerful, straight forward, and highly melodic piece of heavy metal, including a larger than life trademark chorus.

Stream/purchase the track here, and watch a video below.

The band say, "Alister heeds the call of 'The Order Of Fear', an even more radical splinter group of the ancient Orden Ogan. They claim to be able to help him, luring him to their residence, and tell him that the only way of getting rid of his curse was to do something even more cruel than what was done to him: shedding the blood of one true friend in the moonlight. A philosophical question: What weighs more? The death of many or the death of one? Vale decides to kill his friend Abel, but soon he has to realise that he was deceived - AGAIN!"

Today, Orden Ogan are also pleased to announce two exclusive release shows: Colos-Saal (Aschaffenburg, Germany - July 4; w/ Brainstorm) and Fort Fun (Bestwig, Germany - July 7; w/ Rage) are the destinations of the band to celebrate the launch of The Order Of Fear with their fans besides appearing at Castle Rock as well as Rockharz Festival around its official street date. Tickets for both newly added concerts are exclusively on sale via RPM now.

The Order Of Fear will be available in the following formats:

- CD-box set [CD-digi + board game]

- coloured vinyl 1LP [splatter (RPM-excl.); crystal clear; clear turquoise]

- CD-digipak

- digital

Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Kings Of The Underworld"

"The Order Of Fear"

"Moon Fire"

"Conquest"

"Blind Man"

"Prince Of Sorrow"

"Dread Lord"

"My Worst Enemy"

"Anthem To The Darkside"

"The Journey Thus Far"

"The Long Darkness"

"My Worst Enemy" video:

Find all tour information at ordenogan.de/live/.

Orden Ogan are:

Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann - vocals

Niels Löffler - guitars

Patrick Sperling - guitars

Steven Wussow - bass

Dirk Meyer-Berhorn - drums

(Photo – Nat Enemede)