ORDER Featuring Original MAYHEM Members To Release The Gospel Album In October

Order was founded in 2013 by Anders Odden, Rene Jansen, Kjetil Manheim and Billy Messiah. The four being respectively responsible for early-stage Norwegian death metal (Cadaver) and the origin of the Norwegian Black metal (Mayhem). In 2014, Jansen sadly passed away, leaving the project unrealized. In 2015 Stu Manx (Gluecifer) joined the band and set the band back on its quest to make unpolished raw black metal anno the 21st century.

It has been four long years since the debut album release, Lex Amentiae, in 2017, and they are now finally ready to release their long awaited second studio album, The Gospel. This time showing the world what strong recipe the current lineup represent.

While the band was very satisfied with their debut album, The Gospel is on a totally different level, according to the band: “This time we have arrived at a place where the creative flow truly feels unique and to the core of Order,” Kjetil Manheim says and continues. “In The Gospel you will meet us on a very personal level. In this record we open ourselves and invite you into our innermost, both musically and through the lyrics. If you ever wondered who we are, and where we come from musically this album is an answer.”

The album brings memories from the past back to the present. Billy Messiah and Kjetil Manheim met in the 80s when Euronymous, Necrobutcher and Manheim had established Mayhem. Mayhem’s demo tape, Pure Fucking Armageddon, was already being copied and distributed through underground networks to dark corners around the world, and what was to become their next release, Deathcrush, was emerging from their creative sessions in the converted pig cellar that was their rehearsal studio.

The sounds that were made still rings today, and to many it marks the beginning of black metal.

Order’s new full length album, The Gospel, is scheduled for October 1 in Europe and October 15 in North America. Digital single/lyric video for the brand new track "Descend" will be released on July 30.

The Gospel tracklisting :

"Pneuma"

"Rise"

"Bringer of Salt"

"It Burns"

"The Gospel"

"Gal.Lu"

"Descend"

"Lust"

"My Pain"

"Tomb"

"Pneuma II"

Order lineup:

Kjetil Manheim (Drums)

Billy Messiah (vocal)

Anders Odden (Guitars)

Stu Manx (Bass)