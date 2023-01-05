ORGY Announce "Empty" Single; New EP Due This Summer

Orgy will release their new single, "Empty", on Friday, January 13. A new EP from the band is due this summer.

"I'm excited to finally start getting these tracks out for Orgy again. As we move toward a new direction musically speaking, I wanted to put a track out that has a bit of that signature Orgy sound, and hint at what's coming next. Hope everyone will see the big picture and enjoy this track called 'Empty' about being drained from always trying to make everyone happy." - Jay Gordon

Watch a teaser clip below:

Jay Gordon adds: "The band is excited about a few up & coming dates; The Whisky a Go Go on March 24, and most notably Live Nation’s “Sick New World” music festival on May 13. We will be adding a few select dates along the way, in support of the new music we have coming out soon!"

(Photo - Whiskey Shotz Photography)