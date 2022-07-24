ORIANTHI Talks Possibility Of Rejoining ALICE COOPER - "I Love The Band; If He Wanted Me To Join Him In The Future For A Run, Absolutely"

Metal Sludge recently posted that it was rumoured guitarist Kane Roberts would be returning to Alice Cooper's band. Alice did in fact announce the return of Roberts a short time later. Guitarist Nita Strauss announced her departure from the Alice Cooper’s band after eight years playing with the legendary rocker.

Roberts played with Cooper from 1985-1988 and performed on the albums Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist And Yell (1987).

Speaking with VWMusic about her latest live album, Live From Hollywood, former Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi was asked if Alice had contacted her before settling with Kane Roberts.

Orianthi: "Alice reached out to me not too long ago about joining him for some festivals in Europe. I don't know, I guess Nita couldn't make it, like, she was doing something. Then she ended up being able to make it, but I was gonna get on a plane and rush over there and guest with him. With Alice, the door is always open in the sense that we’re a family. I love him dearly, I love Sheryl (Cooper), I love the whole band; they're my brothers. Any time, like when it comes to guesting with Alice, I am there, absolutely, because I love the band and it’s so fun. I'm an artist – I have my own career, too, which I really wanna focus on with my records and what I'm doing – but any time that Alice calls me, I am there. A hundred percent. And if he wanted me to join him in the future for a run, absolutely."

"I got a lot of messages when Nita left: 'Are you gonna go and do it?' Like, literally, my phone was blowing up, and I was like, 'I don't know. That would be cool...' There's so many things that go into play with that kind of stuff; it's what's fitting for Alice, it's what's fitting for me. With Kane joining, he's got that kind of that metal edge, which Nita has. She's a different player than I am and it's a different sort of vibe. I bring more the blues-rock kind of vibe to his thing. It was fun, it was really fun. I think that we have our set personalities."

Orianthi toured with Alice Cooper from August 2011 until June 2014, but has appeared on stage with him and his band on a few occasions since then.

Frontiers Music Srl presents Live From Hollywood, a new live album and long-form video from Orianthi. Available on CD/DVD and Blu-ray, Live From Hollywood is out now.

The performance was captured on January 8, 2022 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA and sees the guitarist and her excellent backing band in fine form, playing songs from Orianthi's most recent release, O, and cuts like her hit, "According To You".

Watch a performance of "According To You" below, and order/save Live From Hollywood here.

This new live release serves as an appetizer for Orianthi's upcoming new studio album, which will be released later in 2022.

Live From Hollywood tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Heaven In This Hell"

"Think Like A Man"

"You Don't Wanna Know"

"What's It Gonna Be"

"Courage"

"Blow"

"Impulsive"

"Blues Won't Leave Me Alone"

"According To You"

"How Do You Sleep"

"According To You" video:

"Sinners Hymn" video:

"Contagious" video:

Lineup:

Orianthi - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Mayfield - Guitar

Carmen Vandenberg - Guitar

Justin Andres - Bass

Michael Bearden - Keyboards

Glen Sobel - Drums