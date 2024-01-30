ORIANTHI To Release "First Time Blues" Single Feat. JOE BONAMASSA In February; Teaser Video Streaming

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, has set February 23 as the release date for her new single, "First Time Blues", feat. Joe Bonamassa.

Orianthi's next live show is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, AZ. Find her complete tour itinerary, as well as ticket links, here.