ORIANTHI To Release Live From Hollywood On CD/DVD And Blu-Ray In July; "Contagious" Video Streaming; New Studio Album Due This Fall

Frontiers Music Srl presents Live From Hollywood, a new live album and long-form video from internationally renowned rock guitarist, Orianthi. Available on CD/DVD and Blu-ray, Live From Hollywood will be released on July 15.

The performance was captured on January 8, 2022 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA and sees the guitarist and her excellent backing band in fine form, playing songs from Orianthi's most recent release, O, and cuts like her hit, "According To You".

Watch a performance of "Contagious" below, and pre-order/save Live From Hollywood here.

This new live release serves as an appetizer for Orianthi's upcoming new studio album, which will be released later in 2022.

Live From Hollywood tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Heaven In This Hell"

"Think Like A Man"

"You Don't Wanna Know"

"What's It Gonna Be"

"Courage"

"Blow"

"Impulsive"

"Blues Won't Leave Me Alone"

"According To You"

"How Do You Sleep"

"Contagious" video:

Lineup:

Orianthi - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Mayfield - Guitar

Carmen Vandenberg - Guitar

Justin Andres - Bass

Michael Bearden - Keyboards

Glen Sobel - Drums