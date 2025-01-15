Original 24-7 SPYZ Member P. FLUID Beaten To Death In The Bronx, NY

NY Daily News is reporting that the Bronx man found beaten to death Monday inside an ambulette he was driving was a groundbreaking musician and devoted member of a collective dedicated to promoting all genres of Black music.

Peter Forrest, 64, was known as P. Fluid when he sang in the original lineup of 24-7 Spyz, a South Bronx-based band that mixed metal, hardcore, punk and funk and opened for Jane’s Addiction on their Ritual de lo Habitual tour in 1990-91.

Forrest was also a founding member of the Black Rock Coalition, said his former longtime girlfriend Chiedza Makonnen, 55, who used to be known as Charmelle Dukes.

“He was my first love,” Makonnen said in a phone call from Ghana, where she now lives part time. “I knew Peter from when I was 18 until I was about 35.”

The pair met when Maconnen was visiting a cousin in Harlem from her home in Chicago and the two hit it off, embarking on a relationship that ended partly due to the demands of Forrest’s touring but later picked back up and included a six-year stretch of living together.

“Music was his life and advancing Black rock was his life,” she said. “He was passionate about that. He really helped pave that road for a lot of people to understand that Black musicians aren’t just rappers or R&B or soul, we’re rockers too.”

The first single from 24-7 Spyz was a cover of Kool & The Gang’s “Jungle Boogie,” and their debut album, Harder Than You, was released to critical acclaim in 1989.

Read more at NY Daily News.