Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Passes At 77

AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess, has died at the age of 77 according to the band’s social media pages.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” AC/DC wrote on Instagram. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess was part of the original AC/DC lineup in 1973 that featured guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, bassist/saxophonist Larry Van Kriedt, and singer Dave Evans. He appeared on the band’s debut single “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl”.

Burgess was also member of the Australian rock band The Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972 and he was inducted in the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) as a member of that band.