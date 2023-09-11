Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Performs Band's Classics In Argentina; Video

Original AC/DC co-founder/singer, Dave Evans, performed at Petalos De Sol in Córdoba, Argentina on August 12. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

Evans was with AC/DC through 1973 – 1974 and sang on their debut single shortly before being replaced by Bon Scott. He went on to join the band Rabbit, who were active into the early '80s. Evans resumed a solo career shortly after 2000.