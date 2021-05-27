Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Releases Badass Greatest Hits

Dave Evans, age 67, briefly sang for AC/DC in 1973 / 1974, appearing on their debut single - "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl" / "Rocking In The Parlour" - before being replaced by Bon Scott.

Evans has just issued a new compilation album called Badass Greatest Hits. The 20-song set is available now via Melodic Rock Records at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows.

"Hot Nights"

"Somebody Better"

"Get Ready"

"Baby Blue Eyes"

"Sold My Soul For Rock 'N' Roll"

"Only The Good Die Young"

"Take Me Down Again"

"Back On The Firing Line"

"Rock 'N' Roll Or Bust"

"Another Boy On The Street"

"House Of The Rising Sun"

"Judgement Day"

"Shoot On Sight"

"We Don't March To Your Drum"

"Put Up Or Shut Up"

"I Believe"

"Go Wild"

"Sunset Strip"

"Rockin' In The Parlour"

"Bad Ass Boy"