Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Streaming New Single "Who's Gonna Rock Me?"

Dave Evans, who briefly sang for AC/DC in 1973 / 1974, appearing on their debut single "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl" / "Rocking In The Parlour", before being replaced by Bon Scott, has released a new single, "Who's Gonna Rock Me?", via Chrystal Records.

The single, available on all platforms, can be streamed below.

Music recorded in Cincinnati, Ohio by Wasim Balzaar at 203 Studio. Dave's vocals recorded in Queretaro, Mexico by Jose Padilla at One Pot Studio. Mixed and mastered by Martin Gilardi in Laultimacereza, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lineup:

Dave Evans - vocals

Gary Partin - bass/guitar

Bad Boy Troy - guitar

Wasim Balzaar - drums

Martin Gilardi - keyboards/rhythm guitar